© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

As Sarah Sanders Heads Back to Arkansas, Gubernatorial Run Speculations Abound

KUAF | By Roby Brock,
John Brummett
Published June 18, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT
sarah_huckabee_sanders.jpg
Courtesy
/
Andrea Hanks
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joined by her sons and daughter as she conducts a White House press briefing on April 26, 2018 for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaves her White House post as press secretary, John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, consider if she may run for office in her native Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
John Brummett
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
See stories by John Brummett
Related Content