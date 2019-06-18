Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
As Sarah Sanders Heads Back to Arkansas, Gubernatorial Run Speculations Abound
Published June 18, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT
As Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaves her White House post as press secretary, John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, consider if she may run for office in her native Arkansas.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says there is a problem with deciding if an Arkansas legislator is guilty of an ethical…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses this week's Urban Institute Data Walk in Fort Smith that outlined factors contributing to…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the World War…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, reflects on the announced closing of C&H Hog Farms, a new jobs report for the Fort Smith metro and a big…