Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith Schools Hires Director to Lead New Career Education Center
Published July 12, 2019 at 2:06 PM CDT
After Fort Smith voters passed the first school millage increase in more than 30 years, the district will be investing nearly $14 million to develop a new Career Education Center. We speak with Gary Udouj who will be the center's new director and will oversee its inception.
As soon as the flood waters in the River Valley receded, volunteers started getting busy helping their neighbors take the first step toward recovery.…
Fort Smith's 200 years of history are on display in the Capitol rotunda in Little Rock through the summer. The images and artifacts were curated by the…
An exhibit that includes more than 30 blacklight posters from the 1960s and 70s goes up at the Fort Smith Museum of History today. The images belong to a…
As the Arkansas River rose, several feet of water inundated Moffett School's library, destroying most of the book collection. Now, several locations in…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, says the past week's news included more people flying out of Fort Smith and a bump in sales tax revenue.