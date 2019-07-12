© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fort Smith Schools Hires Director to Lead New Career Education Center

KUAF
Published July 12, 2019 at 2:06 PM CDT
garyudouj2019.jpg
Gary Udouj

After Fort Smith voters passed the first school millage increase in more than 30 years, the district will be investing nearly $14 million to develop a new Career Education Center. We speak with Gary Udouj who will be the center's new director and will oversee its inception. 

