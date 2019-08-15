A Weekend of Anniversaries, New Beginnings
Two local bars will celebrate birthdays with music, and another music venue opens in Fort Smith this weekend.
Thursday, Aug. 15
- 1Hundred Proof at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $8 day of, 7 p.m.
- Master, Claustrifobia, Dusk, Vore at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- John Spurling Project at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Rhett Atkins at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - tickets start at $105, 7 p.m.
- Tom Ware at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
- Jeckyll and High at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Ryleigh's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Strumbellas at JBGB (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Honeyjack at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- JukeBoxx at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Semi-local Forecast, Foxpaw, Ankle Pop, Granger at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jimi Gibbons at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Honey Collective at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Route 358 at Pedaler's Pub (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Patient Eyes, 40 Open at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna Melnicki and Friends at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Caleb Cameron at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
- The Juice at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Into the Gray at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom, The New West at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
- Fry, Luxenburg Trio, Charade at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Go On Git! at Ryleigh's (Fayetteville) - 11 p.m.
- Rage Against the Machine Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $13 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Emerson Jade at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Candid at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Rackensack at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 7 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits, Chucky Waggs at Emma Ave. Bar and Tap (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Monk is King at Historic Cane Hill (Cane Hill) - 7:15 p.m.
- Chris DeClerk at Pedaler's Pub (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Chasing Pictures at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Hollywood Riot at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 7 p.m.
- Jim Goza at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Buffalo Gals at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse, Skye Pollard, Opal Agafia at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 3 p.m.
- The Cate Brothers at Basin Spring Park (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - donations, 6:30 p.m.
- Blue Future, Zero Gravity at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Flatland Cavalry, JD Clayton at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
- American Aquarium at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 8:30 p.m.