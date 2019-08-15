© 2022 KUAF
Fort Smith Jazz Fusion Band Releases New Beat Tape

Published August 15, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT
Escape Tones

Since their last visit to our studio, Escape Tones has transitioned from a trio to a duo. They have also released a new 11-track beat tape called Essentials.

