Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith Jazz Fusion Band Releases New Beat Tape
Published August 15, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT
Since their last visit to our studio, Escape Tones has transitioned from a trio to a duo. They have also released a new 11-track beat tape called Essentials.
-
Earlier this year, The Lark and the Loon released 2, an album of duets which also happened to be the band's second album in as many years. The duo,…
-
Earlier this year, Rahim AlHaj performed at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. While he was in Northwest Arkansas, he brought his oud to…
-
After a decade-long dancing career with the Austin Ballet, Jordan Moser has now turned his focus to performing music. His latest album, Long Night, was…
-
The musical group Blue Thread traces the connections music has across time and continents. They'll play tomorrow night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Walmart…
-
Two local bars will celebrate birthdays with music, and another music venue opens in Fort Smith this weekend.Thursday, Aug. 151Hundred Proof at George's…