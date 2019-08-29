Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield CEO Talks Healthcare
Published August 29, 2019 at 2:58 PM CDT
On this edition of the
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Roby Brock talks healthcare with Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield CEO Curtis Barnett and we hear more about the region's only "smart" apartment community.
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes a survey of recent economic news with Mervin Jebaraj, Director, Center for Business and…
A Northwest Arkansas team of surgeons and dietitians is being recognized for excellence in bariatric weight-loss surgery. That story and more are included…
The oldest bank in Benton County, the Bank of Gravett, which was chartered in 1898 gets a new name, sort of. Paul Gatling explains in this week's…
The Urban Forest Axe House in Bentonville is the first-of-its kind indoor axe-throwing venue in Arkansas. In today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal…
Our Sunday Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report migrates, this week only, to Monday. We learn about an ax-throwing league coming to Northwest…