Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

Ozarks Wood-Decay Fungi Subject of U of A Research

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 29, 2019 at 2:59 PM CDT
Nawaf Alshammari stands next to his fungi incubator chambers containing charred forest debris.
Jacqueline Froelich
Tiny fungi sprout on some charred wood inside Nawaf Alshammari's lab.
Jacqueline Froelich
Fungi samples collected and preserved by Nawaf Alshammari from Devils Den State Park.
Jacqueline Froelich
Nawaf Alshammari looks through a microscope inside Stephenson Lab on the UA campus.
Jacqueline Froelich

Nawaf Alshammari, a mycologist from Saudi Arabia conducting PhD research at the University of Arkansas, has spent the last two years collecting and identifying forest fungi from several Ozarks preserves, the first study of its kind.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas
