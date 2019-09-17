Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Political Match Game
Published September 17, 2019 at 3:27 PM CDT
For their Tuesday conversation, John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics play a game where they match national and state political figures.
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
