"Rocky Horror" Continues at Arkansas Public Theatre
Published September 20, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT
Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, has a cameo in Rocky Horror Show, which is on stage for two more weekends at Arkansas Public Theatre. Also this weekend, Ben Miller headlines the 37th annual Winfest Music Festival.
The NWA Climate Strike is scheduled for 12 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 on the Fayetteville Square. Attendees can expect speeches, music and a bit of fun.
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says there is no time for resting as a busy September continues with…
The LGBTQ+ organization, Harrison Pride, is holding a diversity convention Friday and Saturday at various venues in Harrison.
The next week offers musical variety that includes punk rock, the return of a fall music festival staple, "Western Killbilly" and medieval…