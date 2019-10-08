Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Legend Salutes a Legend
Published October 8, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT
Freddy Cole
This weekend, just ahead of his 88th birthday, Freddy Cole will lead his quartet in a celebration of the music of his older brother, Nat King Cole. The concert is Saturday night at the
Walton Arts Center.
