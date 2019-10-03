Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Time for Timba
Published October 3, 2019 at 1:40 PM CDT
Lia Uribe, an associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, explains timba music. This genre will be on display Oct. 3 when Tiempo Libre performs at Walton Arts Center.
