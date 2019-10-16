Construction Begins on Final Portion of Bella Vista Bypass
State and local officials celebrated the start of construction on the final 2.4 miles of the Bella Vista Bypass.
The bypass should be completed by the end of 2020.
Construction has begun on the two projects that will complete the Bella Vista Bypass. State and local officals broke ground on the final 2.4 miles of the interstate that will take drivers to the Missouri line. That should be completed by the end of 2020. An interchange that will replace the roundabout on Walton Boulevard should be done in 2022.