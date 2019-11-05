Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Human Library Returns
Published November 5, 2019 at 2:26 PM CST
The second edition of the human library, where people are the "books," is scheduled for January at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
