Ozarks at Large Stories

Jonesboro Police First in Arkansas to Consider Bola Wrap in Crime Fighting

KUAF | By Brandon Tabor
Published November 20, 2019 at 11:31 AM CST
bola-wrap-device.jpeg
Courtesy
/
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES
This is the Bola Wrap, a remote control restraint device.

The Jonesboro Police Department is the first in Arkansas to host a demonstration for a device called the Bola Wrap. It has been billed as an alternative way for police around the world to detain suspects, especially those in the middle of a mental health crisis.

