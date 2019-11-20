Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Series Highlights Hip Hop Artists
Published November 20, 2019 at 11:36 AM CST
Musician Jasper Logan is launching a new series designed to showcase the work of hip hop artists in the region. The series kicks off with an
EP release show for Pura Coco Nov. 22 at Perrodin Supply Company in Springdale.
