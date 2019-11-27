For almost a decade, participants with the First Person Plural pilot project, based in Little Rock, have been recording oral histories of diverse Arkansas women who came of age in the 20th century. Nearly 40 oral histories have been archived so far.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.