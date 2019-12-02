Ozarks at Large for Monday, December 2, 2019

On today's show, we go to the Washington-Willow Historic District in Fayetteville where we find a petition initiative to establish the city's first preservation ordinance. Plus, the University of Arkansas's Mullins Library is now home to the New York Post's photo archive, we find out how the institution plans to use it. And, a discussion of the toll that comes with being an unpaid caregiver to an aging family member.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.