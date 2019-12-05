© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fort Smith Native Competes on New Season of "Project Runway"

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:03 PM CST
Brittany Allen is one of 16 fashion designers competing on "Project Runway."

A Fort Smith native and graduate of the University of Arkansas apparel studies program will be competing on the new season of Project Runway. Brittany Allen is one of 16 fashion designers who will have to prove their mettle on the Bravo TV show, which premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m.

