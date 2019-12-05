Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith Native Competes on New Season of "Project Runway"
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:03 PM CST
Brittany Allen is one of 16 fashion designers competing on "Project Runway."
A Fort Smith native and graduate of the University of Arkansas apparel studies program will be competing on the new season of
. Brittany Allen is one of 16 fashion designers who will have to prove their mettle on the Bravo TV show, which premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m. Project Runway
