© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Value of Diverse School Populations

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM CST
erikawilson.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of North Carolina
Erika K. Wilson, Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy at the University of North Carolina School of Law

Erika K. Wilson, Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy at the University of North Carolina School of Law, studies the effects diverse and homogeneous school populations can have on education and society. She came to the Carver Center for Public Radio during a recent visit to the University of Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories diversityInclusion
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content