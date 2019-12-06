Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Economic Pace of Fort Smith
Published December 6, 2019 at 11:41 AM CST
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, examines the Fort Smith economy and offers thoughts on the city's economic future.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
When it became clear one of her students did not have the hygiene products she needed at home, Northside High School math teacher Paige Turney jumped into…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the possible sale of a failed park project in Fort Smith and the dedication of another park…
-
As the second largest city in the state, city leaders in Fort Smith believe it is time to establish a city-owned city hall instead of continuing to lease…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the Fort Smith budget process, the latest tourism economic numbers and the legacy…
-
The U.S. economy lost $915 million following the historic flooding along the Arkansas River this year. That's according to Bryan Day, the director of the…