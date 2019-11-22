Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Budgets, Tourism and a Legend
Published November 22, 2019 at 1:14 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Southwest Times Record
Jack Moseley, longtime Fort Smith journalist
Michael Tilley, with our partner
, discusses the Fort Smith budget process, the latest tourism economic numbers and the legacy of Jack Moseley. Moseley, a longtime journalist in Fort Smith, died this week. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
