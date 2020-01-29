Family Unveils Plans for $10 Million Adventure Resort in Eureka Springs
Logo for the new resort at Pine Mountain Village.
Rendering of the new event center, which will replace the existing Pine Mountain Theater.
The new restaurant will be called Lyman's Prime Steakhouse after Marshall Johnson's grandfather.
The existing Rockin' Pig Saloon will be moved to the Pine Mountain Property and will include a cafe nearby called Lil' Pig.
The wooded portion of the property will include 15 cabins with room to expand in the future.
The property will also have four miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, a pump track, skills area and bike shop.
Dave and Dee Drennon opened the Pine Mountain Theater in 1975.
The Drennons eventually added a shopping center in 1980s. The Johnsons plan to rennovate the existing retail space for new tenants.
The Johnson anticiapte the redevelopment of Pine Mountain Village will be complete by late fall of 2020.
The Pine Mountain Theater and Village in Eureka Springs will soon become a new adventure resort complete with an event center, steakhouse, cabins and mountain biking and hiking trails. Marshall Johnson, who owns the Rockin' Pig Saloon, and his father, who owns the Pig Trail Harley-Davidson dealership in Rogers, announced thei $10 million redevelopment project this month.