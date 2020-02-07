Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Mall Sells in Fort Smith
Published February 7, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, examines the recent sale of a Fort Smith mall and the complete city sales tax numbers for 2019.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
