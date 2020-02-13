© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Into the Business Hall of Fame

KUAF | By Talk Business & Politics Staff
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
ReynieRutledgePic1-1-732x433.png
Courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Reynie Rutledge speaks with Roby Brock about his career.

Reynie Rutledge studied industrial engineering before shifting to banking. Now, he's been inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Rutledge discusses his career with Roby Brock on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Talk Business & Politics Staff
This content has been contributed by the staff of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics Staff
Related Content