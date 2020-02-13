Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Into the Business Hall of Fame
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Reynie Rutledge speaks with Roby Brock about his career.
Reynie Rutledge studied industrial engineering before shifting to banking. Now, he's been inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Rutledge discusses his career with Roby Brock on this week's
. Report Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
