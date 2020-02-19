Weekend Music Options Include World-Class Performers

This weekend's music offerings are marked by the opening of a new art museum and performing arts space in Bentonville, some returning folk favorites to the area and a number of rock and roll shows.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Front Country at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20



Friday, Feb. 21



Saturday, Feb. 22



Sunday, Feb. 23



Colony House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Keir GoGowit at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24



OM, Wovenhand, Bones of the Earth at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $22 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25



Chris Wenzema, Ry Cox at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

