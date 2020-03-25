Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Surpass 300, Healthcare Worker Licensing Expedited

Positive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas surpassed 300 Wednesday evening, just hours after the governor's daily briefing. In the briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a special legislative session would begin on Thursday at 1 p.m. to address budget shortfalls and relief for Arkansans during the outbreak. He also announced the state's medical and nursing boards have expedited their licensing procedures to get more health care workers into a fight that's likely to last weeks if not months.