© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Surpass 300, Healthcare Worker Licensing Expedited

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
covid-19.png

Positive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas surpassed 300 Wednesday evening, just hours after the governor's daily briefing. In the briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a special legislative session would begin on Thursday at 1 p.m. to address budget shortfalls and relief for Arkansans during the outbreak. He also announced the state's medical and nursing boards have expedited their licensing procedures to get more health care workers into a fight that's likely to last weeks if not months.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content