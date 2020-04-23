0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Senior Portraits: Sam Fischer From Fayetteville High School
Every day this week on Ozarks at Large, we will be airing conversations with local seniors about what it's been like to finish high school during the coronavirus pandemic. All of them will be wrapping up the year distance learning and many won't get to experience the traditions of prom and graduation. Today, we speak with Sam Fischer, who attends Fayetteville High School.