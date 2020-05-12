The Advantages and Challenges of Digital Mapping in a Pandemic
As the pandemic developed, so did different digital maps showing how the virus was spreading or how people were or weren't social distancing. How reliable are those techniques? Daniel Sui, a distinguished professor of geosciences and the vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Arkansas, will discuss those matters when he leads a session of the University of Arkansas Honors College's Forum called Pandemic. The Honors College will provide free public access to the forum by posting a recording of each class online.