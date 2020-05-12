© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

The Advantages and Challenges of Digital Mapping in a Pandemic

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
dsui_0.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Daniel Sui is the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Arkansas.

As the pandemic developed, so did different digital maps showing how the virus was spreading or how people were or weren't social distancing. How reliable are those techniques? Daniel Sui, a distinguished professor of geosciences and the vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Arkansas, will discuss those matters when he leads a session of the University of Arkansas Honors College's Forum called Pandemic. The Honors College will provide free public access to the forum by posting a recording of each class online.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content