The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Bentonville Schools Offers Virtual Learning to All Students Come Fall

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
bentonville_schools.png

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Bentonville School District will open its virtual learning program to all students come August when schools are expecting to resume in-person instruction. The district already offered virtual learning to students grades five through 12 for a couple of years, but it will expand the program to students in grades K through four.

