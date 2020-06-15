© 2022 KUAF
Governor Signs Business, Medical Immunity and Workers Compensation Executive Orders

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
As the state moves into phase two of reopening, Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday's coronavirus response briefing by signing three executive orders instead of holding a special session of the legislature. One of the orders gives businesses immunity from lawsuits should an employee become infected with coronavirus. A second order provides immunity for healthcare workers and providers from civil liability. The third order provides workers compensation for employees who become ill with COVID-19. The governor also addressed questions about mixed messaging from the state as cases rise in Northwest Arkansas while businesses move into higher levels of activity. To listen to the full briefing, click here.

 

