Ozarks at Large Stories

NWA Leads in New Coronavirus Cases, State Reports 26 Additional Hospitalizations

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Northwest Arkansas continued to add new cases of COVID-19 to the state's total on Monday. The Department of Health reported 314 new cases with the highest totals coming from Benton and Washington Counties. There have also been 26 new hospitalizations in the most recent 24-hour period. Secretary of Health Nate Smith said the state's hospitals are not near capacity, but they are watching the hospitalizations. For now, Governor Asa Hutchinson is not recommending any part of Arkansas move toward phase two of reopening. The governor also said he's placed the National Guard back on normal status after it was activated last week during during Black Lives Matter protests. Hutchinson will make an announcement tomorrow regarding a task force that will address police training certification and standards. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
