State Plans Testing for Oldest, Most Vulnerable Residents As Cases in Young People Rise
On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as six additional deaths. Much of today's coronavirus response briefing focused on the state's plans to test every patient and staff member at nursing homes across Arkansas. At the same time, Secretary of Health Nate Smith said younger people are the fastest rising percentage of those testing positive for COVID-19. To watch the full briefing, click here.