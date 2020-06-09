Governor Provides Coronavirus Update, Announces Formation of Law Enforcement Task Force

Governor Asa Hutchinson held two briefings today. He held his usual coronavirus response briefing in Pine Bluff where he reported 340 new COVID-19 cases, which means the state's cumulative total of positive cases in the last three months has surpassed 10,000. The governor also announced six more deaths related to the virus bringing that total to 161. Of the more than 3,000 active cases, about 2,700 are considered community cases. Hutchinson said the state is on track to perform 120,000 tests by the end of the month. He also said no region in Arkansas is ready to move into phase two of business, event and activity reopenings. To watch the full briefing, click here. Earlier in the day, the governor also announced the formation of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas in response to recent Black Lives Matter protests in the state and across the country. To watch that announcement, click here.