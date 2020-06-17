Governor Announces Visitations at Long-Term Care Facilities Will Resume July 1

At Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 415 new coronavirus cases in the state with Washington and Benton Counties recording the most new cases with 90 and 81 respectively. There were also six more deaths bringing that toal to 197. The governor also announced visitations at long-term care facilities can resume July 1. Visitations will only be allowed at facilities that have completed COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff. Outdoor visits are encouraged and visits must be scheduled in advance. Hutchinson also addressed the passage of a mandatory face mask ordinance by the City of Fayetteville. He said he doesn't agree with the decision, but can understand the city council's unanimous vote on the matter and at this point doesn't expect the state to take any action regarding the ordinance. The governor will hold tomorrow's briefing in Fort Smith. To watch today's full briefing, click here.



