Governor Delivers Briefing From Fort Smith, Kansas Issues Arkansas Travel Warning

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
covid-19.png

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered today's coronavirus response briefing from Fort Smith, which is also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. He reported 322 new cases, 11 additional deaths bringing the total to 208, and nine more hospitalizations. Hutchinson also extended the state's public health emergency for an additional 45 days. The increasing number of cases in Arkansas has landed it on a list of hot spots issued by Kansas, which means Kansans who visit the Natural State must go into two weeks of quarantine upon returning to Kansas. The governor said he didn't know such a designation was coming. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
