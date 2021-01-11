Arkansas Bar Owners Sue State Officials Following Extension of Curfew

The owners of more than 20 bars in Arkansas, including several in Fayetteville, have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 11 p.m. curfew, which Governor Asa Hutchinson enacted back in November at the recommendation of the Winter COVID-19 Task Force. The original order was supposed to expire on Jan. 3, but late last month, the governor extended it an additional four weeks. Bar owners say they're being unfairly targeted without any supporting data from the Health Department.

The noon version of this report incorrectly states a report from the Health Department on the number of cases by activity was published on Nov. 18, the report was actually published on Nov. 19.