Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Arkansas Bar Owners Sue State Officials Following Extension of Curfew

By 3 hours ago
  • Maxine's Tap Room co-owner and operator, Hannah Withers, says she's made additional investments to make sure patrons and staff are following all of the state's guidelines for bars.
    Maxine's Tap Room co-owner and operator, Hannah Withers, says she's made additional investments to make sure patrons and staff are following all of the state's guidelines for bars.
    Courtesy / Maxine's Tap Room

The owners of more than 20 bars in Arkansas, including several in Fayetteville, have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 11 p.m. curfew, which Governor Asa Hutchinson enacted back in November at the recommendation of the Winter COVID-19 Task Force. The original order was supposed to expire on Jan. 3, but late last month, the governor extended it an additional four weeks. Bar owners say they're being unfairly targeted without any supporting data from the Health Department.

The noon version of this report incorrectly states a report from the Health Department on the number of cases by activity was published on Nov. 18, the report was actually published on Nov. 19.

 

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control

Related Content

Arkansas ABC Agents Increase COVID-19 Checks During the Holidays

By Dec 16, 2020
Stock Image

In mid-November, the governor issued an executive order directing bars, restaurants and private clubs licensed to sell alcohol on premises to close by 11 p.m. Over the holidays, Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control agents are also increasing COVID-19 compliance checks on such establishments to help limit the community spread of coronavirus.

State's Economy Continues to Outperform Forecasts

By & KUAR Jan 8, 2021

The December revenue report, released by the Department of Finance and Administration this week, shows the state’s net available general revenue totaled $530.3 million for December. That’s 7.3 percent above forecast, but $17.2 million below last year’s amount.

Thousands of Arkansas Small Businesses Receive Interruption Grants

By Jan 6, 2021
Courtesy / Cindy Arsaga

On Dec. 23, $48 million dollars worth of Business Interruption Grants were awarded to 2,136 struggling tourism, travel, recreation, hospitality and personal care businesses in Arkansas. The grants will offset operating costs and salaries, and range from several hundred to a quarter million dollars.

 

Local Restaurants Navigate Pandemic Dining Restrictions

By Oct 5, 2020
Courtesy / Wood Stone Craft Pizza

In May, Arkansas allowed restaurants to re-open their dining rooms to the public with reduced capacity, adjusted seating space, mask requirements and health screenings for employees. But even now, many local restaurants are still trying to find safe ways to reach customers- from to-go only or outside seating. And as colder weather approaches some establishments are uncertain about what they'll do next.

New Initiative Connects Displaced Hospitality Workers and Nonprofits

By Aug 6, 2020

Get Shift Done is an initiative formed in the wake of the pandemic that connects affected hospitality workers with local nonprofits providing hunger relief to communities. The effort started in Texas in March. Now it’s expanding to other locations around the country including Northwest Arkansas. Workers are paid $15 an hour for completing shifts at local nonprofits.