UPDATE: The event has been postponed until Nov. 8 on account of inclement weather. According to officials with The Momentary, the rain hasn't held out enough to have the Momentary grounds ready for Sunday's event.

Multiple works by visual and sound artist Craig Colorusso will be exhibited in Bentonville. Sunday Reset: Meditations in Sound and Light is set to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Momentary. Mask and social distancing will be required for the event.