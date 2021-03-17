Governor Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to All People in Phase 1C

As of Tuesday, nearly a million more Arkansans between the ages of 16 and 64 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the eligibility expansion to all of Phase 1C in his weekly coronavirus response briefing. While not everybody in Phase 1B has been vaccinated, Hutchinson said it was important to expand eligibility to more people to make sure there isn't a gap in demand and willing patients. He added that there was reduced demand for shots in some parts of the state, especially in rural areas, and called it unacceptable. Phase 1C of the rollout includes people between 16 and 64 with underlying conditions and those who work in a variety of fields including: energy, finance, food service, IT and communications, legal, media, public health and human services, public safety, shelter and housing, and transportation and logistics. People who live in group homes, dormitories, and congregate setting, as well as people who are incarcerated, are also newly eligible for the vaccine. The governor cautioned that there aren't enough doses in the state at the moment to vaccinate every person in Phase 1C, so he recommended calling for an appointment ahead of time. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 59 percent of vaccines received by the state have been administered and 10 percent of Arkansans are now fully immunized. Fifty-five percent of residents 65 and over have received at least one shot of the vaccine and more than 27 percent of seniors are fully immunized. Numbers of new cases over the past two weeks have remained steady and signficantly lower than earlier this year. Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said an apparent plateau can mean the state will continue to see reduced cases or just the opposite, which is why he stressed that Arkansans should continue to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing. To watch the full briefing, click here.