Governor Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to All People in Phase 1C

By 3 hours ago

As of Tuesday, nearly a million more Arkansans between the ages of 16 and 64 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the eligibility expansion to all of Phase 1C in his weekly coronavirus response briefing. While not everybody in Phase 1B has been vaccinated, Hutchinson said it was important to expand eligibility to more people to make sure there isn't a gap in demand and willing patients. He added that there was reduced demand for shots in some parts of the state, especially in rural areas, and called it unacceptable. Phase 1C of the rollout includes people between 16 and 64 with underlying conditions and those who work in a variety of fields including: energy, finance, food service, IT and communications, legal, media, public health and human services, public safety, shelter and housing, and transportation and logistics. People who live in group homes, dormitories, and congregate setting, as well as people who are incarcerated, are also newly eligible for the vaccine. The governor cautioned that there aren't enough doses in the state at the moment to vaccinate every person in Phase 1C, so he recommended calling for an appointment ahead of time. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 59 percent of vaccines received by the state have been administered and 10 percent of Arkansans are now fully immunized. Fifty-five percent of residents 65 and over have received at least one shot of the vaccine and more than 27 percent of seniors are fully immunized. Numbers of new cases over the past two weeks have remained steady and signficantly lower than earlier this year. Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said an apparent plateau can mean the state will continue to see reduced cases or just the opposite, which is why he stressed that Arkansans should continue to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing. To watch the full briefing, click here.

A Year Into Pandemic, Food Insecurity Increases, Tourism Continues To Suffer

By Mar 12, 2021

Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the fallout from the last year. He says the need for assistance for families facing food insecurity is increasing in the Arkansas River Valley and the state's tourism industry is hurting after 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Commemorates One Year Since the Start of Pandemic

By Mar 12, 2021
Courtesy / Governor's Office

To mark the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff on Thursday, which is where the first known case of the virus in the state was diagnosed. The patient admitted last March, James Black, was also at the commemoration ceremony. Hutchinson thanked Arkansas healthcare workers for the work they've had to put in the last 365 days and compared the last year to the emergency and mourning the country collectively experienced in the aftermath of 9/11.

Lower Demand Prompts Governor To Extend COVID-19 Vaccines to Entirety of Group 1B

By Mar 9, 2021

More Arkansans are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all categories in Phase 1B will not be able to receive a shot. That category includes workers in essential government services, grocery store and meal delivery, postal and package delivery, public transit, houses of worship and manufacturing. The governor also expanded vaccine eligibility to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who had originally been placed in Phase 1C. Food service workers, like restaurant and bar employees, remain in category 1C.

State Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Food Processing Workers

By Mar 3, 2021

As we near the one year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic's arrival in Arkansas, more Arkansans are becoming eligible for vaccinations. During his weekly coronavirus response briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson expanded the current phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout to food processing workers, which will make an additional 49,000 people eligible for the shot. Last month, the governor expanded vaccine eligibility to people between the ages of 65 and 70.

Governor Lifts COVID-19 Mandates on Businesses, Extends Health Emergency

By & Feb 26, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson held another coronavirus response briefing this morning to make three announcements. The first was that he is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 30 days until March 31. The continuation of the declaration, Hutchinson said, allows for continued Medicaid reimbursements for telehealth, business liability protections and remote learning options for school districts.