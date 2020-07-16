Related Program: 
Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Mandate

By 52 minutes ago

After months of resisting a statewide mask mandate, but facing mounting COVID-19 cases, Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in both indoor and outdoor public spaces if social distancing can't be observed. The mandate goes into effect Monday. Hutchinson said the rising number of cases, which included 817 new coronavirus cases Thursday, deaths and hospitalizations speak for themselves. The mandate includes a list of exemptions and fines of $100 to $500 can be levied for non-compliance. Violations are considered a misdemeanor, but first time violators will be let off with a warning. There have been six additional deaths because of the virus, bringing the total to 341, and there are currently 470 Arkansans in hospitals. CEO of Baptist Health Systems, Troy Wells, said in the past month the system's 11 hospitals have seen a doubling of COVID-19 patients, as well as a doubling of COVID-19 patients needing ICU beds. Baptist Health Center for Clinical research is also beginning a phase three clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. More information can be found here. For the full briefing, click here.

Health Department, Latino Community Leaders Discuss Next Steps Following CDC Visit

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In a two-part report, we examine the findings and recommendations made by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which spent three weeks in Northwest Arkansas investigating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Latino and Marshallese communities. In part one, we speak with a representative from the Arkansas Department of Health about their next steps and get reaction from Latino community leaders, who worked with the CDC during their visit.

Marshallese Leaders Respond to CDC Assessment of Pandemic Impact in Arkansas

By 3 hours ago
J. Froelich / KUAF

 

In part two of our report, we learn more about the CDC team's investigation into why a disproportionate number of Marshallese migrants in Arkansas have been sickened or died from COVID-19. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, who helped guide the study, and Republic of the Marshall Islands Secretary of Health and Human Services Jack Neidenthal provide cultural context and reaction to the findings. For the full report from the CDC, click here.

 

Arkansas Surpasses 30,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases

By 22 hours ago

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he announced the state had surpassed 30,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections with the addition of  564 new cases. The state completed 5,146 tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which the governor said is not enough to meet the state's goal of conducting 200,000 tests in July. Pulaski County once again reported the greatest number of cases with 78, Sebastian County had 52, while Washington and Benton Counties had 46 and 38 new cases, respectively. Dr.

At 75,000 Tests, Arkansas Is Less Than Halfway to July Testing Goal

By Jul 14, 2020

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state had added another 794 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period. Hospitalizations rose by six to 445 and there were eight more deaths bringing the total to 331. Pulaski County reported the most new cases with 111. Washington and Benton Counties had 68 and 36 new cases, respectively, and Sebastian County had an additional 52. The state conducted 6,563 tests, which means a total of 75,445 tests have been conducted this month, less than half of the governor's 200,000 test goal for July.

Former Senator Pryor Hospitalized with COVID-19, Saturday's Case Spike Attributed to Prison

By Jul 13, 2020

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 572 additional coronavirus cases in the state. Hospitalizations increased by 19 to a total of 439 and deaths increased by two to a total of 323. Washington and Benton Counties had 53 and 23 cases respectively. Pulaski County reported the most cases with 77. On Saturday, the state reported 1,061 new cases, the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith said a large portion of the weekend's new cases, especially on Saturday, came from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.