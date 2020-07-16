Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Mandate

After months of resisting a statewide mask mandate, but facing mounting COVID-19 cases, Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in both indoor and outdoor public spaces if social distancing can't be observed. The mandate goes into effect Monday. Hutchinson said the rising number of cases, which included 817 new coronavirus cases Thursday, deaths and hospitalizations speak for themselves. The mandate includes a list of exemptions and fines of $100 to $500 can be levied for non-compliance. Violations are considered a misdemeanor, but first time violators will be let off with a warning. There have been six additional deaths because of the virus, bringing the total to 341, and there are currently 470 Arkansans in hospitals. CEO of Baptist Health Systems, Troy Wells, said in the past month the system's 11 hospitals have seen a doubling of COVID-19 patients, as well as a doubling of COVID-19 patients needing ICU beds. Baptist Health Center for Clinical research is also beginning a phase three clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. More information can be found here. For the full briefing, click here.