Ozarks At Large

Governor Lays Out State's Vaccination Plan and Timeline

In his first coronavirus response briefing of the new year, Governor Asa Hutchinson began by laying out the state's plan and timeline for vaccinating people in groups 1A, 1B, 1C and eventually the general public. Vaccinations for group 1A got underway before the holidays. That group includes high-priority healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and resident. The governor also expanded the first round of vaccinations to first responders bringing the total of Arkansans eligible for the vaccine to 180,000. The state's goal is to have group 1A vaccinated by the end of January and then to move on to group 1B, which includes people who are 70 and older, as well as essential workers, like teachers and grocery store workers. Hutchinson said he hopes to have group 1B vaccinated within 60 days. The Arkansas Emergency Management Division director and National Guard general will help plan the vaccination initative for groups 1B and 1C and the general public in coordination with the state Department of Health and the private sector. The plan will be made available on the state's website by Jan. 15. The governor also provided an update on how many people have been vaccinated so far, which is being shared on the ADH website along with daily COVID-19 case data. Dr. Cam Patterson, the chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero also discussed the strain on the state's healthcare system, which is currently caring for nearly 1,500 Arkansans who've been hospitalized because of the virus. Patterson said the system is stressed, but not breaking, although all of the state's hospitals are stretched thin. Hutchinson was also asked about additional restrictions. He said he's not considering any because the new COVID-19 cases are the result of family and social gatherings, not workplaces. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key provided an update on coronavirus emergency leave for teachers and schools staff, as well as the state's plan for standarized testing. To listen to the full briefing, click here.

Related Content

Local Religious Leaders Modify Last Rites, Funeral Practices During Pandemic

By Jan 5, 2021
As the COVID-19 death toll in Arkansas rises each day, religious leaders must follow strict CDC and state guidance for last rites, funerals and burials.

COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue To Break Records in December

By Jan 5, 2021

In our monthly conversation with the administrators at ArkansasCOVID.com, we breakdown some of the trends in Arkansas cases during the month of December. According to analysts, there was a 51 percent increase in virus-related deaths and a 33 percent in cases. Arkansas averaged 38 deaths and 2,186 new cases a day last month.

Parents and Teachers Concerned About Student Mental Health During Pandemic

By Dec 21, 2020
Mental health professionals are reporting more children and adults are seeking out their services during the pandemic. We speak with parents, teachers and therapists to find out how the global health crisis is impacting students as they attend school in person, virtually and everything in between. For more information about the free and anonymous Stay Positive Arkansas program, click here.

Vaccine Arrival Delivers Good News, but COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Rise

By Dec 16, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered his weekly coronavirus response briefing a day after the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, but cases and deaths from the virus continue to rise. According to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, the spread of COVID-19 is not under control. Hutchinson said distribution of the vaccine is going well and the state is prepared to handle the complicated logistics of distribution in the future.

Governor Meets With Regional Leaders to Discuss Pandemic Response, Ongoing Challenges

By Dec 10, 2020
Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Springdale Wednesday morning to meet with regional city and county officials, school administrators and business community leaders. The governor also made stops in Benton and Jonesboro this week ahead of an address to Arkansans this evening at 7 p.m. A group of unmasked protesters stood outside the Jones Center to express their opposition to state mandates.