Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Governor Lifts COVID-19 Mandates on Businesses, Extends Health Emergency

By & 30 minutes ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson held another coronavirus response briefing this morning to make three announcements. The first was that he is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 30 days until March 31. The continuation of the declaration, Hutchinson said, allows for continued Medicaid reimbursements for telehealth, business liability protections and remote learning options for school districts. He also announced that because of the progress the state has made on decreasing cases and increasing vaccinations, the mask mandate will also end on March 31 if the state meets certain goals before that time. Hutchinson's third announcement had to do with state directives for businesses and events. Effective immediately, all mandates, which included enforcement and penalties, have been converted to guidelines. Hutchinson said lifting the restrictions doesn't mean a change in behaviors like mask wearing and social distancing since businesses have to follow the guidelines to maintain liability protections. It also doesn't change the rules for quarantining as those mandates are part of the public health emergency declaration. As far as what the announcement means for school districts, Hutchinson said policies on mask wearing and social distancing remain in the hands of local school boards, most of which adopted those measures before the start of the school year. Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the state has a robust system in place to monitor any rise in cases and hospitalizations and the Health Department is keeping an eye out for any variants of COVID-19 in the state. Romero also stressed that people should continue to get vaccinated for coronavirus because it's still the only way to move past the pandemic. However, if people's behaviors lead to more cases and hospitalizations, Hutchinson said he's prepared to reinstate mandated public health measures. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags: 
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Asa Hutchinson
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Governor Expands Vaccination Eligibility to People 65 and Older

By & Feb 24, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson started his weekly coronavirus response briefing by acknowledging a somber milestone as the U.S. surpassed half a million COVID-19 deaths this week. That total includes more than 5,000 Arkansans. He then announced the state would be expanding vaccination eligibility to people 65 and older. Hutchinson said the state decided to move the group up in the vaccination line from phase 1C to phase 1B because that population has high instances of COVID-19 co-morbidities that lead to worse outcomes.

As COVID-19 Cases Drop, State Eases Restrictions on Indoor Gatherings

By Feb 17, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson devoted the first few minutes of his weekly coronavirus response briefing to the pair of winter storms hammering the state this week. He said the snow, wind and record-setting lows are combining to create the most severe weather situation he's seen in the state in his lifetime. As a result of the weather emergency, Hutchinson extended the National Guard's deployment through Friday in the event Arkansans need assistance. Around 100 service members are deployed around the state.

Nearly 13 Percent of Arkansans in Process of Getting Vaccine, Governor Says

By Feb 10, 2021

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that nearly 13 percent of Arkansans have received at least a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 651,000 doses have been delivered to the state and more than 65 percent of those doses have been injected into Arkansans' arms. Hutchinson say additional doses will soon be delivered to community clinics to improve access to the vaccine in rural parts of the state.

As COVID-19 Infections Slow, Vaccinations Continue and the PUA System Reopens

By Feb 3, 2021

More than 30 days into the new year and the rate of COVID-19 infection across the state appears to have slowed. Hospitalizations are a two-month low and active cases have dropped below 16,500 for the first time since early December, but state Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged Arkansans to continue taking coronavirus precautions, especially as national experts expect variants of the virus to become the dominant strain, which could lead to another surge of cases. During Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov.