During his weekly coronavirus response briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is making progress on getting the COVID-19 vaccine into Arkansans’ arms. He cited rankings from The New York Times, which put the Natural State in tenth place with 6.5 percent of the population vaccinated against the virus so far. Hutchinson also said he wants Arkansans to know the state is making sure second doses of the vaccine are being allocated for those who’ve received the first dose.