NWA Counties Receive $15 Million for Pandemic-Related Rental Assistance

In late January, Benton and Washington Counties received about $8.3 and $7.1, respectively, from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 to provide rental assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19. Both counties are working with local nonprofits to take applications and distribute the money. Benton County is working with Hark at Excellerate Foundation and Washington County is working with the Fayetteville Housing Authority and the Springdale Housing Authority.