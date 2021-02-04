NWA Counties Receive $15 Million for Pandemic-Related Rental Assistance

With the CDC moratorium on eviction set to expire Dec. 31, activists gathered at the governor's mansion in Little Rock and the governor's home in Rogers this week to demand action from the state in the form a state moratorium and financial assistance to renters. At the same time, renters, landlords and advocates wait anxiously for the U.S. Congress to pass another stimulus package that includes rental and utility assistance and a moratorium extension, as well as direct payments to taxpayers.