Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

NWA Counties Receive $15 Million for Pandemic-Related Rental Assistance

By 17 minutes ago
  • Courtesy / Hark at Excellerate Foundation

In late January, Benton and Washington Counties received about $8.3 and $7.1, respectively, from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 to provide rental assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19. Both counties are working with local nonprofits to take applications and distribute the money. Benton County is working with Hark at Excellerate Foundation and Washington County is working with the Fayetteville Housing Authority and the Springdale Housing Authority

Tags: 
Rental Assistance
Renters
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Renters, Advocates Demand Action From Governor As Congress Hashes Out New Aid Package

By Dec 18, 2020
Courtesy / Clint Schnekloth

With the CDC moratorium on eviction set to expire Dec. 31, activists gathered at the governor's mansion in Little Rock and the governor's home in Rogers this week to demand action from the state in the form a state moratorium and financial assistance to renters. At the same time, renters, landlords and advocates wait anxiously for the U.S. Congress to pass another stimulus package that includes rental and utility assistance and a moratorium extension, as well as direct payments to taxpayers.

City of Fayetteville Establishes Registry of Landlords' Representatives

By Dec 8, 2020

The city of Fayetteville is now collecting information for its new Landlord's Representative Registry. The database is being created to make it easier for residents to contact landlords in an emergency or to resolve an issue with a neighboring property. The registry will be made public May 1, 2021.  

As Assistance Applications Pour In, Some Landlords Refuse Terms, Deny Aid to Renters

By Nov 24, 2020
Courtesy / Lindsey Management

The state's Fresh Start Program, which allocated $10 million in federal CARES Act funding for rental assistance, opened to applicants on Nov. 9. In Washington County, the Economic Opportunity Agency, which is administering the funding to renters in the area, received over 900 applications in just one week.

Fresh Start Program Now Taking Applications for Rental Assistance

By & Nov 11, 2020

The Arkansas Fresh Start Stabilization Program, which received $10 million in funds from the state, is now taking applications for rental assistance. The program provides up to two and a half months of rent if tenants and their landlords meet certain requirements. Once a renter applies, their local Community Action Agency will handle the application and make the rent payment directly to the landlord.

Arkansas to Provide $10 Million in Aid to Tenants Behind on Rent

By Oct 21, 2020

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Arkansas in March, state legislators have approved $10 million in federal stimulus money to help tenants who are behind on their rent. The Arkansas Fresh Start COVID-19 Housing Stabilization Program will cover up to two and a half months of past due rent for applicants making up to 80 percent of area median income. A website to submit applications will be up in the next couple of weeks.