DAPA Implementation Delayed By Legal Challenge

“Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents” was scheduled to go into effect this week. The new immigration reform policy will provide temporary legal status to undocumented parents of legally present children. But as Jacqueline Froelich reports, the U.S. Justice Department has delayed implementation because the White House directive faces constitutional challenge.
