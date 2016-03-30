© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Commemorates Vietnam War

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 30, 2016 at 12:57 PM CDT
Tuesday morning, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, in conjunction with the Fayetteville Vet Center, hosted a packed and very emotional 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The event paid tribute to all Vietnam Veterans-- and their families in the Ozarks region.

Ozarks at Large Stories Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
