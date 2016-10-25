© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Beyond the Election, the Budget

KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published October 25, 2016 at 11:51 AM CDT
Talk Business and Politics

Attention is understandably pointed toward Election Day, but after that, there is a state budget to complete. Roby Brock talks to Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam about the next budget process.

