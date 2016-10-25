Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Beyond the Election, the Budget
KUAF |
By Talk Business and Politics
Published October 25, 2016 at 11:51 AM CDT
Attention is understandably pointed toward Election Day, but after that, there is a state budget to complete. Roby Brock talks to Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam about the next budget process.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
