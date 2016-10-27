On First Ladies, From Jackie To Michelle, With Kate Anderson Brower

Listen to the interview here.

LITTLE ROCK — Former White House reporter turned White House historian and author Kate Anderson Brower visited the capital city today as the latest Fred K. Darragh Jr. Distinguished Lecturer of the Central Arkansas Library System.

Credit Cou / Kate Anderson Brower

Brower visited KUAR-89.1 FM studios and gave Arkansas Public Media a preview in an interview with Arkansas Public Media managing editor Bobby Ampezzan

Brower is a former correspondent for Bloomberg News covering the White House tenure of President Barack Obama and his family. She’s a former CBS News staffer and Fox News producer. Her first book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, was a New York Times bestseller, and she’s followed it up with a book this year called First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.

First Women was the focus of her Darragh lecture.

