After the Election

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published November 15, 2016 at 12:19 PM CST
John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette talks to Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the five days since the election as Donald Trump begins to make appointments.

MUSIC: "Charley's Prelude" Don Byron

Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
