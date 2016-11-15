Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
After the Election
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published November 15, 2016 at 12:19 PM CST
John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette talks to Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the five days since the election as Donald Trump begins to make appointments.
MUSIC: "Charley's Prelude" Don Byron
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics sits down with John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette to make their last predictions for…
-
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics examines Arkansas' passage of Issue 6 legalizing medical marijuana, and why so many polls were not spot-on.
-
Earlier this week John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, offered predictions for the…
-
Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics gives us some more analysis of Election Day, from the issues passed by Arkansas voters including term limits…
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses concerns many in the region have about a growing gap between jobs and skills.MUSIC: "It's About…