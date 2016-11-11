Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Looking Back at the Change, and No Change, of Election Day
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published November 11, 2016 at 1:31 PM CST
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Michael Tilley of
Talk Business and Politics gives us some more analysis of Election Day, from the issues passed by Arkansas voters including term limits and medical marijuana. to the no-change votes in regards to some local races. We also get some insight into a recent transportation report that suggests uncertainty for the future of the transportation economic sector.
