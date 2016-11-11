© 2022 KUAF
Looking Back at the Change, and No Change, of Election Day

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published November 11, 2016 at 1:31 PM CST
Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics gives us some more analysis of Election Day, from the issues passed by Arkansas voters including term limits and medical marijuana. to the no-change votes in regards to some local races. We also get some insight into a recent transportation report that suggests uncertainty for the future of the transportation economic sector.

