Yuletide Revue for Open Avenues
Published December 9, 2016 at 1:21 PM CST
This month, five duos will gather for a Christmas concert to benefit Open Avenues in Rogers. We get a preview.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
The Ozark Yuletide Revue will bring together for the first time musicians who are better known for working on their own.
