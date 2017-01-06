The Too's Set to Release First Full-length Album

It's been about a year since we last heard from the Fayetteville and Joplin band The Too's. The alt-rock band with a tinge of country--comprised of Isaac Duncan, Eli Chambers, Lewis Brossman, and Karl Doner--is getting ready to release its first full-length album, titled "Outer Sounds." One week from today, the band will have a listening party for the album at Puritan Beer Company on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Last night, the band stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF . They played a few songs and talked about their sound and the journey of recording the new album.